Attorney claims Whitby’s money to Dallemand wasn’t a bribe

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County’s former Industrial Authority chairman, Cliffard Whitby, will go before a federal judge in a few months.

Both defense and federal government attorneys met at the U.S. District Court in Macon for a pre-trial hearing. Attorneys for Positiventures, LLC and Central Georgia Partnership were also there.

In September, Whitby was indicted for laundering money and bribing former Bibb County School Superintendent, Romain Dallemand.

Whitby’s attorney Nick Lotito, asked the judge to dismiss a few counts involving bribery. According to the indictment, Whitby gave Dallemand $100,000 for his support in the Macon Promise Neighborhood project, and continued giving Dallemand money after Dallemand resigned from his position.

Lotito told Judge Marc Treadwell the money Whitby gave Dallemand was a reward for his work as superintendent and not intended as a bribe. Especially since this money was given to Dallemand when he was no longer superintendent.

Judge Treadwell dismissed the motion.

The trial begins September 24th. The courtroom is expected to listen to recordings between Whitby and Dallemand exchanging money at restaurant last April.

Dallemand will also be testifying.

Whitby is also being investigated in connection to improper billing during his time at the industrial authority.