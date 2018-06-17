Two brothers killed by truck at mudding event in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol Troopers are investigating the death of two boys, ages 10 and 14, following a mudding accident at South Creek Mud Boggin’ in Baldwin County.

It happened Saturday night on Irwinton Road Hwy 441 near the Baldwin-Wilkinson county lines. The boys were apparently hit by a truck that was a part of the event. Somehow, the driver lost control of the truck and went up the embankment hitting them.

According to Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez, both boys were pronounced dead on the scene and suffered from blunt force trauma. He called it a “terrible tragedy”.

Gonzalez says the boys were siblings from Macon. Because they’re minors, he would not release their names.

The bodies of the two young men will be taken to the GBI’s crime lab tomorrow morning for an autopsy.