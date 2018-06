MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16 year old boy is dead and a 13 year old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in south Macon.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the shooting happened at 325 Edgewood Avenue around 12:35 a.m. at a party.

The 13 year old girl remains at Medical Center, Navicent Health in stable condition.

No names have been released. The incident remains under investigation.