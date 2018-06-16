Trump's 'deal of the century' can't escape America's past Mideast failures

This move convinced Fahad Abu El-Haj, 58, the director of the Abu Jihad Museum for the Prisoners Movement Affairs at Al-Quds University, to give up on negotiating with the Israelis altogether.

“Arafat made us believe in Oslo,” he said, referring to the peace process whereby the Palestinian Liberation Organization led by Yasser Arafat renounced the use of terrorism and other acts of violence, and recognized “the right of the State of Israel to exist in peace and security.”

Former President Bill Clinton invested considerable time and effort in trying to craft a lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. The failure of these efforts and the outbreak of what is known as the second Palestinian intifada in 2000 made Israelis who had supported the Oslo process wonder whether they could trust their Palestinian counterparts.

“After 25 years we have found we have nothing. The Americans, we find, are supporting only the Israelis,” El-Haj said.

“So I cannot accept negotiations anymore. I want all of Palestine now, from river to sea,” he said, referring to the land between the Jordan River bordering the West Bank and Israel to the east and the Mediterranean Sea to the west.

Fahad Abu El-Haj and his son Basil Abu El-Haj.Dusan Vranic / for NBC News

He reflected that Israeli officials, and American, who have heaped abuse on Abbas were being shortsighted.

“Abu Mazen was the most flexible of all Palestinians,” he said, referring to Arafat’s successor by his nom de guerre. “We will never find anyone like him to lead the Palestinian people.”

While it may not be a surprise that a longtime activist who spent years in Israeli prisons was taking a hardline approach, others in Abu Dis echoed El-Haj’s sentiments: Decades of on-again, off-again negotiations with Israelis have produced a separation wall, multiplying settlements and the loss of Jerusalem.

Plus, there is no sign that millions of Palestinians — those driven from the country when Israel was founded and their descendants — will ever be given the right of return, something their leaders have long demanded.

Vivien Abu Shusha, 23, is also definitive.

“I will not accept that Abu Dis is our capital,” Shusha, a midwifery student at Al-Quds University, said. “I was born and raised to believe that Jerusalem is our capital. Why should I accept it?”

And what if it is imposed on the Palestinians by the Israeli, American and Arab leaders, as has been suggested?

“The only plan I would accept is a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as the capital,” she said.

Anwar Bader’s 80-year-old aunt, Hamamh El Jafal, whose olive grove lies outside the walls of the town, is certain of whom the land belongs to.

“This land was my grandfather’s and then my father’s,” she said, describing how she tended the grove and made olive oil.

Her father, Ahmed Salem Jafal, recognized her talent for working the land when she was young, and said he wished she had been born a boy — something El Jafal took as a great compliment.

El Jafal described what happened when she learned that the barrier was being built in 2003.

Hamamh El Jafal, 80, holds a photograph of her father, Ahmed Salem Jafal, who she says encouraged her love of farming.Dusan Vranic / for NBC News

“When I heard that they were there, building a wall, I started shouting,” El Jafal said.

She ran up to a bulldozer, and cried: “‘What are you doing, this is my land, these are my olives.”

“After they saw me screaming, they said, ‘We will build you a door in the wall so you can come out to the olive trees,’ but they lied,” El Jafal added.

She has not touched the olive trees since.

The conviction that Israel, with America’s help, has used peace negotiations as cover to take land that rightfully belongs to the Palestinians is pervasive in Abu Dis. And it is breeding despair, as well as intense anger.

“I agreed with Oslo at the time. I disagreed with some parts but I wanted peace,” said Hikmat Suleiman, who sells refrigerators, washing machines and other appliances from a shop some 20 yards from the separation barrier. “But now there is no hope for peace.”

Hikmat Suleiman, 50, who owns a home appliances store in Abu Dis, the Israel-occupied West Bank, says he once believed in peace with Israel but no longer. Now he blames the U.S. for the problems besetting the Palestinian people, and Muslims around the world.F. Brinley Bruton / NBC News

His fury is largely directed at the U.S., which he said supports Israel unthinkingly and is out to harm Muslims worldwide.

“They are killers,” he said, referring to Americans. “If a Jewish pet is killed, they would hold a memorial. But if a Muslim family dies — do they say anything?”

His business has suffered since the wall was erected, and that has only made him angrier since Trump came to power.

“I promise, I will not kill Americans or Israelis,” he said, “but I will have this hatred for them in my heart forever.”