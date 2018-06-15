Last week of Spring to be warmer than normal in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The last week of Spring is upon us, though it’ll be feeling more like summer. Summer officially starts Thursday, June 21 at 6:07 a.m.

Starting Sunday, an upper level ridge will be building up across the eastern half of the nation. This system will cause temperatures to continue to climb into the mid-90’s next week.

Tropical moisture will remain over the southeast, providing just enough instability in the atmosphere to produce pop-up showers and storms daily.

