Grand Opera House to Make Significant Upgrades to Lobby

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Grand Opera House in Macon is planning a significant upgrade, beginning Monday.

What was once known at the “Junk Room” just to the left of the entrance lobby will now be transformed into a new bar area for future guests to enjoy.

The SPLOST funded renovation will also include restrooms which will double in size, and the re-introduction of windows on the Mulberry Street side of the building.

The executive director of the opera house, Gram Slaton, says these plans for renovation actually dates back to the 1980’s.

“This has been in discussion at least 30 years,” he said. “We’ve always looked at this room as our expansion room. Gave us an opportunity to really make the Grand something, but we really didn’t have the funds to make it into what we wanted to do.”

“This is really thanks to our county commissioners,” Slaton continued. “We couldn’t have done it without them.

Slaton says the new area and the updated Encore Room will be open and ready to go when the next season at the Grand Opera House opens in October.