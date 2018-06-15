Circle K robber shot, killed by deputies: ‘I’m not going back to jail’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke, says he’s closing the case on two deputies who shot and killed a man involved in an armed robbery.

In a news conference, Cooke said he notified Bibb County Sheriff David Davis that the District Attorney’s office is clearing deputies Christopher Williams and Christopher Scudari of any wrongdoing in the June 2 use of force incident.

Deputies fired shots and eventually killed Shamir De’Angelo Terry near an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive.

According to Cooke, a witness in the parking lot of a Circle K on Riverside Drive, saw a man pointing a gun at a store clerk around 10:45 p.m. The witness then flagged down Deputy Williams. Williams pulled into the parking lot and saw Terry, who matched the description of the robber, pointing a gun at an unoccupied car.

Terry lowered the gun and walked towards the Applebee’s. That’s when Williams called out to Terry and Terry turned around raised his gun toward Williams and fired. Williams hid behind a dumpster and his patrol car and fired back.

Terry then ran, heading towards Pierce Avenue. Williams yelled, telling him to stop. Terry yelled, “I’m not going back to jail.”

Williams deployed his taser, but it was ineffective.

Deputy Scudari then arrived. Terry raised his gun toward the patrol car. Both deputies then fired at Terry multiple times.

Cooke says had Terry lived, he would have been charged with armed robbery, and multiple counts of aggravated assault for his assaults on customers, witnesses, and the deputies.

The GBI is still investigating the incident.

It is unclear when both deputies will return to work, but Sheriff Davis says, “We are grateful to hear that there will be no criminal follow up by DA David Cooke in this matter. Although tragic, anytime a person loses their life, it is clear that Mr. Shamir De’Angelo Terry placed himself in circumstances where the deputies had no other choice than to use deadly force to stop a clear and present threat.”