Bloomfield Youth Baseball sending 6U team to World Series

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the old saying goes, “Boys will be boys.”

“They’re like brothers,” says Jamal Crawford, whose son Jamari plays catcher for the Bloomfield Youth Baseball 6U All-Stars. “All together since they were three years old. Football, baseball, basketball.”

This isn’t your average group of 6-year-olds.

“I’ve never seen a bunch of 6-year-olds this athletic and positive and ready to go,” Crawford says. “They’re eager to win. They have great team work and are team players, all around good kids.”

“The last couple tournaments, they’re 7-0,” says Bloomfield Youth Baseball president Adonis Hollingshed. “Headed this weekend to the state championship in Monroe, Georgia, and after that they’ll be headed to the (USSSA) World Series in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Gulfport is a long way from home–424 miles to be exact.

“Some of these kids have probably never been outside the state of Georgia, so I mean win or draw it’d be a big deal for them to go outside of Georgia and experience something this big,” Hollingshed says.

“It’s fun for me so I know it’s fun for them,” says Cedric Jackson, the team’s head coach.

Of course, it takes money to make these trips happen. They’ve had fundraisers and plan at least one more, but they’re still a bit short as of now.

“Anything that anybody can give is greatly appreciated,” Hollingshed says. “It’s getting kind of expensive.”

The state tournament starts Saturday, June 16 in Monroe. The World Series starts June 26.

If you’d like to help, the team will hold a car wash at Advance Auto Parts on Mercer University Drive on Thursday, June 21. They’ll charge $6 for cars, $8 for trucks and $12 for large trucks.

They’ll also sell hamburger/hot dog, chips and drink combos for $4.

If you can’t make the fundraiser but would like to help, contact Hollingshed at (478) 978-6579.