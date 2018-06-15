Animals becoming more nocturnal to avoid humans, study shows

A wild tiger is caught walking along the track in Terai belt of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in March 2017, Uttar Pradesh, India. Shivang Mehta Photography / Barcroft Media via Getty Images file

Researchers compared how much time those creatures spent active at night under different types of human disturbance such as hunting, hiking and farming. On average, the team found that human presence triggered an increase of about 20 percent in nighttime activity, even in animals that aren’t night owls.

Results were published Thursday in

the journal Science.

The findings are novel because “no one else has compiled all this information and analyzed it in such a … robust way,” said Ana Benitez Lopez of Radboud University in the Netherlands, who reviewed the study.

Marlee Tucker, an ecologist at Goethe University Frankfurt in Germany who was not part of the research, was surprised that any kind of human activity is enough for mammals to see people as a threat.

“It’s a little bit scary,” she said. “Even if people think that we’re not deliberately trying to impact animals, we probably are without knowing it.”

Gaynor said animals that don’t adapt well to the darkness will be affected. But she said that behavioral shift could also help other animals reduce direct encounters with people.

“Humans can do their thing during the day; wildlife can do their thing at night,” she said. That way, people would be sharing the planet “with many other species that are just taking the night shift while we’re sleeping.”