MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The lane on I-75 South that was shut down after a tractor trailer caught fire has reopened.

The incident happened on the interstate near the Bass Road exit in Macon.

Macon-Bibb County firefighters on the scene say they were able to get the driver out safely. There were no injuries reported.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the fire. One lane was shut down while crews removed debris.

A tow truck has removed the truck from the area.