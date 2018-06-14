Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 makes drug bust on I-75

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a traffic stop turned drug bust, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered 14 pounds of marijuana, and they owe it all to a furry k-9 named Koda.

The stop happened on Tuesday night when a sheriff’s deputy pulled a driver over–a Colorado man now identified as 30 year-old Reginald Polydor.

The deputy asked to search Polydor’s car after questioning him and he refused. That’s where Koda came in.

“Our dogs are trained to locate narcotics so, the dog does his thing around the car and indicates that there’s presence of an illegal narcotic in the car,” said Lt. Lawson Bittick with the sheriff’s office.

Inside they found several bags of vacuum sealed marijuana. The driver was taken into custody and charged with trafficking marijuana.

He’s being held at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.