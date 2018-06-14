Inside the former Walmart where immigrant kids are locked in for 22 hours a day

Casa Padre is the same facility Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., was turned away from this month after arriving unannounced and seeking entry to inspect conditions. In the reception area, a note to staff reads if media approaches “Immediately notify PD,” or the police department.

A mural at Casa Padre quotes President Barack Obama: “We are and always will be a nation of immigrants. We were strangers once, too.”Department of Health and Human Services

The shelter has operated in the converted Walmart since March 2017 and, until recently, has mostly served young migrants who arrive in the United States without an adult.

A mural of President Donald Trump near a cafeteria at Casa Padre tells immigrant kids housed there, “Sometimes losing a battle you find a new way to win the war.”Department of Health and Human Services

A DHS official put the number of prosecutions for entering the United States — an offense that requires parents and children to be separated — at 60 percent, nearly doubling what it was earlier this year.

