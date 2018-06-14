More heat and storms hang on for the weekend

Good Evening!

Thanks again to everyone who came out to Dublin for our weather radio programming event today! Some of those radios came in good use with a few severe storms in Middle Georgia this afternoon.

More of the same is expected into the weekend. A cold front will be hanging around just to our north keeping storms in play all weekend.



Saturday temperatures return to the 90’s with more pop up showers and storms possible. So just make sure you have a plan B for any out door plans.



If it wasn’t already hot enough for you Friday and Saturday, we really start to crank the heat on Sunday (Father’s Day–this is your reminder if you haven’t bought a gift yet)! Next week middle 90’s return to Middle Georgia, so great ready to sweat!



Have a great evening,

Cecilia Reeves