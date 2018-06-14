Zoo Atlanta Patriarch celebrating birthday on Father’s Day

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Zoo Atlanta is getting ready to celebrate the birthday of the world’s oldest living male gorilla during Father’s Day.

Sunday, there will be birthday surprises for Ozzie, the Western Iowland gorilla. He is turning 57-years-old. Ozzie has nine children, 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

There will be other surprises throughout the day for other animal fathers around the zoo.

Fathers will be allowed to explore the zoo for free with the purchase of any regularly-priced child’s or adult’s general admission ticket.