HOPE Center hosting health fair on National HIV Testing Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District’s HOPE Center in Macon is hosting a health fair during National HIV Testing Day.

On June 27th, the organization is joining other health care providers, across the nation, to raise awareness on the importance of regular HIV testing.

According to data from the NCHD, nearly 2,000 people in Middle Georgia make up the 50,000 people living with HIV in the state.

The HOPE Center is expanding, to provide even more services, including education and support, for people living with HIV.

“We want this event to reflect that commitment by working with our community partners to provide a variety of health services at no cost to everyone that visits the health fair,” says Dale Wrigley, Director of HOPE Center.

You can expect HIV testing, blood pressure checks, and health assessments during the health fair at the HOPE Center located at 180 Emery Highway. There will also be entertainment, refreshments, and giveaways.

It’s from 1 PM until 3 PM, Wednesday June 27th.

NCHD is also teaming up with the Walgreens on Gray Highway during National HIV Testing Day. Free HIV testing will be available at that location’s pharmacy from 10 AM until 7 PM.

If you can’t attend the event, you can get tested for HIV at any of the NCHD’s 13 county health departments.