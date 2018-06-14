Florida Brothers charged in Bibb County mail theft investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 30-year-old man and his teenage brother are facing charges for several thefts in Macon-Bibb County.

Jeremy Carlton Brown, Jr. and his 15-year-old brother are both from Miami. Deputies say a man held the brothers at gunpoint Wednesday after he caught them removing mail from his mailbox.

- Advertisement -

It happened Wednesday at a home on Browns Ridge.

Deputies say the brothers committed several other thefts after they found $3,000 in cash and over $16,000 in checks that belonged to other victims.

Brown and the 15-year-old are charged with 3 counts of theft by taking mail, and forgery in the 3rd degree. Brown is also charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Related Article: Pine Straw Scam in Bibb County

He was taken to the Bibb County LEC while his brother was turned over to DFACS until family members were notified.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.