Violating the Hands-Free law will cost you, but how much?

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You’ll have to get rid of your cellphone while you’re driving next month. The Hands-Free Law goes into effect and officers are ready to hand out tickets.

“This law is absolutely written to save lives,” said GOHS Director of Law Enforcement Services, Roger Hayes. “We’ve had over 600 people in 2018 so far in traffic crashes, and they are crashes they’re not accidents. Somebody done something wrong in these to have those.”

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) wants you to get ready for the change, now.

“A driver cannot have a phone in their hands or supported by any part of their body while driving a vehicle,” said Hayes.

If an officer catches you with a cellphone or electronic device in your hand, be prepared to get a ticket.

“The first offense is a fine of $50 and then assess one point on your driver’s record,” said Hayes.

The second offense, his $100 with 2 points added to your record and the third is $150 with 3 points.

“Pay attention to what you’re doing. We hear people talk about double tasking and triple tasking. When you’re driving a vehicle, your focus needs to be on the highway and driving that vehicle,” said Hayes.

The GOHS says you have to pay attention or pay the consequences.

“All they’ve got to do is see you either scrolling through your phone or held up by your body to make a primary traffic stop,” said Hayes.

Even if you’re picking up your phone to change a song, you could get pulled over. GOHS says there’s no 90-day grace period when the law goes into effect July 1st.