Laurens County Deputies looking for suspects following ATV thefts

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to lock up their ATVs.

The warning comes after a rash of thefts involving four wheelers. Deputies say they are following leads after other vehicles including a Kawasaki Teryx, two Polaris Rangers, a Polaris Razor were stolen.

Deputies say the thefts started occurring in different areas of the county back in April.

They say residents should keep their ATVs out of sight. Deputies say every vehicle stolen was visible from the road.

If you can help deputies in this investigation, call 478-272-1522.