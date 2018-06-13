Lauren Giddings’ killer to appear in court in August

AUGUSTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stephen McDaniel’s court hearing is being moved up a month earlier from the original date.

McDaniel, who confessed to killing Lauren Giddings in 2011, will go before a judge August 17, instead of September 14, as we recently reported. McDaniel filed a Writ for Habeas Corpus in February, in Richmond county, claiming he deserves a fair trial.

Giddings was a Mercer Law School graduate who went missing in June of 2011. McDaniel later confessed in 2014 to killing Giddings.

McDaniel is currently serving time at the Augusta State Medical Prison.