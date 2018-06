MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – County officials with Macon-Bibb Parks and Rec say in the last several months, they’ve seen a series of vandalism at Filmore Thomas Park.

Now a year and a half after the long anticipated $1.7 million park opened, the family of the late Bellevue community activist are looking to put a stop to it.

- Advertisement -

41NBC’s Joi Dukes will have more details on why Thomas’s grandson says he’s willing to raise money to do it.