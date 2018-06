- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Our Dog of the Week is Bree. Bree is a super cute, well behaved Pit Bull Mix. Regenia Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels said Bree was hit with a table. She also told us the precious seven week old dog is blind and may have brain damage. Bree will need a very special family to care for her. Watch the entire interview with Regenia Brabham and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.