Daily rain chances continue as moisture streams across the southeast

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances will continue to occur daily as more moisture streams across the southeast.

A high pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico is causing warm, moist air to flow over the Deep South. This system will bring a southwesterly wind across Middle Georgia Wednesday.

As a result of the tropical moisture in the air, humidity will be high. Dew points in the 60’s and 70’s during the afternoon indicate a saturated atmosphere.

With the inflow of moisture from the Gulf and daytime heating from the sun, pop-up showers and storms will be likely through the weekend.

