WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police need your help finding 68-year-old Harold Otto Winkleman, Jr.

Winkleman was last seeing this morning leaving his home on Library Court with his Labrador Retriever.

- Advertisement -

He has early onset Dementia.

The vehicle Winkleman may be driving is a 2017 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe with damage to the front bumper. The license plate number is WPP-569.

If you’ve seen this man or know his whereabouts, you’re urged to call 911.