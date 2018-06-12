Trump's military concession to Kim surprises everyone — even the Pentagon

While anti-American sentiment has certainly been fomented by North Korean propaganda over the years, it is based in some fact. During the Korean War, the U.S. Air Force carried out some of the most intense saturation bombing ever seen.

“The tonnage of bombs dropped on the North was about the same as the total dropped by the U.S. against Japan during World War II,” The Associated Press reported last year. “North Korea is probably second only to Cambodia as the most heavily bombed country in history.”

- Advertisement -

The U.S. dropped 635,000 tons of bombs on Korea, most of it in the North, including with 32,500 tons of napalm, the AP said.

Estimates vary, but according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, 600,000 North Korean civilians and 400,000 North Korean military personnel were killed. Add to this about a million South Korean civilians, and 200,000 South Korean, 36,500 U.S. and 600,000 Chinese military personnel.

Despite signing the statement with Kim, Trump told reporters Tuesday that reducing the number of U.S. troops in South Korea was “not part of the equation right now.”