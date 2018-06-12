Trump says agreement will 'absolutely' lead to denuclearization of North Korea

“It was not easy to get here,” but the two sides “overcame” obstacles, the North Korean leader said through a translator.

“That’s true,” Trump replied.

That first meeting lasted about 45 minutes. Trump said afterward that their relationship was “very, very good” and “excellent.”

Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly….but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

That could be meaningful because Trump has placed his emphasis on the personal dynamics of the relationship he forges with Kim, whom American officials say will have to give up his nuclear arsenal and his ability to develop new weapons in order to get relief from crippling U.S. economic sanctions and assurances that the U.S. will not take military action against him.

“It’s a great honor to be with you, and I know we’ll have tremendous success together,” Trump said at the start of a second meeting, which featured the two leaders and their aides. “We’ll solve the big problem, the big dilemma, that until this point has been unable to be solved.”

Kim did not respond to questions from the media about whether he would give up his nuclear program.

The summit got its official kickoff Tuesday after staff-level talks in recent days “moved more quickly than expected,” the White House said.

“The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers,” Trump also tweeted shortly before the meeting. “We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle (sic) launches have stoped (sic), and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!”

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leave after signing documents during their summit in Singapore on Tuesday.Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Before arriving here, Trump said it wouldn’t take him long to gauge whether Kim is just looking for a photo-op or is willing to make the kinds of concessions that would end North Korea’s decades of isolation.

“I think within the first minute, I’ll know — just my touch, my feel,” Trump said recently.

The second meeting, which got under way about 10 a.m. local time, was attended by North Korean officials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House chief of staff John Kelly and national security adviser John Bolton, in addition to Trump and Kim. The leaders wrapped up their talks with a working lunch.

Pompeo and Bolton have played the good cop/bad cop roles in the administration’s negotiations with Pyongyang. Pompeo has previously met with Kim and, as the nation’s top diplomat, has a lot invested in striking a deal. Bolton raised eyebrows last month when he began openly discussing using a “Libya model” in negotiations with Kim.