Trump credits Warmbier for summit: 'Otto did not die in vain'

Warmbier’s parents, Fred and Cindy, issued a statement Tuesday, “We appreciate President Trump’s recent comments about our family. We are proud of Otto and miss him. Hopefully something positive can come from this.”

The summit, where Trump and Kim signed a joint statement agreeing to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, was held on the anniversary of Warmbier’s release.

Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia student from Ohio, was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016 after he was arrested for taking a poster from a hotel he was staying in while on a tourist visit to Pyongyang and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

However, he was released by North Korea on “humanitarian grounds” in June 2017 and sent home in a coma, where doctors described his condition as “unresponsive wakefulness.” He died days later on June 19, and it is still not known what exactly killed him.

His parents, at the time, described harrowing details of their son’s condition, claiming he was “tortured” and “destroyed” inside the country. Trump tweeted in September 2017 that Warmbier “was tortured beyond belief by North Korea.”