JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Department of Natural Resources charged two teenagers who were rescued from High Falls State Park in May.

DNR’s Captain Chris Hodge says the two were charged three days after they were rescued with criminal trespassing for violating park rules. It’s a misdemeanor with a fine up $1,000.

Hodge says the DNR is not taking the violation of rules lightly. If you trespass and avoid the signs, you will be charged.