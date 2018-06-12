Dictator Kim gets White House invite as Trump directs anger at Trudeau

At Trump’s post-summit news conference, the first question came from NBC News’ Hallie Jackson, who asked: “Why are you so comfortable calling [Kim] very talented?”

The president responded: “Well, he is very talented. Anybody who takes over a situation like he did at 26 years of age and is able to run it, and run it tough. I don’t say it was nice.”

- Advertisement -

Trump said Warmbier was “a very special person” and that his death had been one of the events that led to the summit.

“I think without Otto, this would not have happened,” he said. “Otto did not die in vain. He had a lot to do with us today.”

The president also said he had raised the issue of human rights with Kim.

“I believe it’s a rough situation over there, there’s no question about it. We did discuss it today, pretty strongly,” the president said. “We’ll be doing something on it. It’s rough. It’s rough in a lot of places, by the way, not just there. But it’s rough.”

Donald Trump walks with Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.Kevin Lim/The Straits Times / Reuters

Experts have raised questions over how the U.S. and its allies will be able to confirm North Korean claims to have given up its nuclear weapons, when anyone who might talk to international inspectors risks being send to a prison camp.

Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia, said he was uncomfortable with the warmth of the Trump-Kim photo opportunity.

“There’s no reason you have to use that language to sign that deal,” he said on MSNBC. “You don’t need to call him your best friend to sign a deal about nuclear weapons.”

For his part, Kim’s biggest moment on the world stage also betrayed a sense of awe and wonder.

“Kim looked a bit like a kid in a theme park: not intimidating, excited and a bit nervous,” said Allan Pease, an Australian body language expert.