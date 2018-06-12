Bibb County Deputies looking to identify man in theft by taking case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who stole copper from a Macon home.

Deputies say a man was caught on surveillance entering and exiting a door under a home on Elm Street. He’s wanted for questioning.

Deputies say the copper line leading to the residence’s air conditioning unit had been cut.

If you know this man or his whereabouts, you’re urged to call Investigator Jean Lebeuf. You can send an email to jlebeuf@maconbibb.us or call (478) 803-2560. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.