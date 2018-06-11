Visit Macon launches MyCity Bikes App highlighting self-guided tours

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Finding activities to do this summer just got a little easier with a new smart phone app that’s taking residents for a ride.

Visit Macon launched a mobile app that features several of its self guided bike tour routes through Macon, in partnership with MyCity Bikes. So, you can take a tour and explore uncharted territory or un-biked territory, rather.

“This is just another way that people can go out and experience Macon on their own,” said

If you’re looking for a way to get some exercise or just get out of the house, you can look no further than your finger tips.

“We are very excited. We have just launched our MyCity Bike App and that was done through the Downtown Challenge grant,” said Visit Macon’s Valerie Bradley.

The app is a continuation of Visit Macon’s Bike Share program, and a way to get people riding along its bike tour routes, people like Saiyda Campbell.

“It’s pretty cool. I usually go down to central city park and so I’m kind of excited to see more Macon and more of the area,” said Campbell.

The different routes range from ‘hair-raising’ to ‘harmonious’.

“Ghosts of Macon, the Best of Macon and the Music Registry. All three of those tours are self-guided, so anyone can do download the app for free and take advantage of the riding bike tours,” Bradley explained.

But Bradley says the ultimate goal is to get people to take a look around by taking those routes.

“We have so many things that people could take advantage of, so many great assets, we have such a beautiful city and we just want people to take advantage of that–residents and visitors,” she continued.

What they’ll see with the app is a new opportunity; What they’ll find along the ride,well… we’ll let you find out for yourself.

Visit Macon received a $7,500 grant from the Knight Foundation’s Downtown Challenge to fund the app, which is free and easy to download. To find out just how easy, click here.

Macon’s temporary bike grids also got some praise and recognition on a national scale.

According to Bradley, Bikewalk Macon should be putting in more temporary lanes in the very near future.