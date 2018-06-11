Scattered storms and heat remain in the forecast through the week

Good Evening!

It has been a pretty active evening across Middle Georgia with strong to severe storms in the area. Storms should move out within the next few hours, leaving a warm and muggy night.

Tomorrow afternoon, expect much of the same as the heat and humidity bring more pop up showers and storms. Another hot day is on the way as well…it is summer in Georgia, so this is to be expected. This is pretty much the forecast the rest of the week as well, so just leave the house prepared with an umbrella.



We will also be taking our weather radio programming show on the road to Milledgeville tomorrow afternoon. Come say hi and make sure you have multiple ways to get your severe storm warnings.



Also of note…but not a huge concern, is an area of potential tropical development in the tropics. Very low chance of formation exists within the next 5 days, but still something to watch as we work our way into the 2018 tropical season.



Have a great evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves