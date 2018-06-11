Scattered storms across Middle Georgia Monday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday is setting up to be a very summer-like day in Middle Georgia, though it’s still technically Spring (Summer officially begins on June 21).

Temperatures will rise from the upper 60’s and low 70’s in the early morning to upper 80’s and low 90’s by the afternoon.

Sunshine will mix with clouds as a high pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico pushes moisture across the southeast. Pop-up showers and storms will develop in the afternoon (say around 3 p.m.) and last through the evening.

Any storms that develop will likely be slow moving bringing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The chance for rain exists every single day through the next seven days. Tropical moisture will be the culprit for the rain chances. Temperatures will stay near normal: 90 degrees in Macon.

