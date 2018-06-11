Early voting for special election runoff begins in Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Early voting begins this week for Macon-Bibb County district 1 residents.

Voters will choose between Lynn Wood and Valerie Wynn to fill the Macon-Bibb County District 1 Commission seat. The special election runoff was moved up before the county’s runoff, July 24th. The special election runoff is June 19th.

You can vote early June 11-15 at the Board of Elections Office from 8:30 AM – 5 PM.

Jeanetta Watson, elections supervisor, says only 25% of registered voters in district 1 voted in the May election. She’s hoping more people will come out for runoffs.

These are the voting locations for the District 1 runoff June 19

HOWARD 3 – Mabel White Baptist Church at 1415 Bass Road, Macon, GA

HOWARD 5 – Forest Hills Methodist Church at 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, GA

HOWARD 6 – St. Francis Episcopal Church at 432 Forest Hill Road, Macon, GA

HOWARD 7 – Northside Christian Church at 5024 Northside Drive, Macon, GA