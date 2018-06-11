Bibb County Sheriff’s Office offers free defensive driving classes for teens

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is offering free driving classes for teenagers this summer.

The National Safety Council Defensive Driving Course is aimed for licensed drivers ages 16 to 20. Students must have a valid driver’s license, not a learner’s permit.

The 3-day-course will be held at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Section Office at 2525 Pio Nono Avenue.

The last day will include time on state of the art driver simulators at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Training Range on Confederate Way off of Ocmulgee East Blvd.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided every day, also free.

The sheriff’s office says this course does not count toward Joshua’s law requirements, but most insurance companies offer a discount for taking the course.

If you’re interested in the course, contact Faye Davison at (478) 803-2710. Last day to register is July 6th.

Class 1: July 9 thru 11, 2018 9 AM to 1 PM

Class 2: July 16 thru 18, 2018 9 AM to 1 PM

Class 3: July 23 thru 25, 2018 9 AM to 1 PM