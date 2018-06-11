American Red Cross to host summer blood drives across Middle Ga.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The American Red Cross is urging the public to donate blood this summer to help hospital patients.

There are many opportunities to give blood with the American Red Cross in Middle Georgia. Here is a list of summer blood drives by county that are hosted by the American Red Cross:

Baldwin County:

6/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Maxwell Student Union Building, 111 N. Clarke St.

6/19/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oconee Regional Medical Center, 821 N. Cobb St

Macon-Bibb County:

6/12/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Coliseum Medical Centers, 350 Hospital Drive

6/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Navicent Health, 777 Hemlock St.

6/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street

6/18/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7495 Knoxville Road

6/19/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mercer University Macon, 1400 Coleman Avenue

6/21/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 541 New Street

6/25/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., PruittHealth Hospice, 6060 Lakeside Commons Drive

6/26/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Macon-Bibb County Health Department, 171Emery Highway

6/26/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coliseum Northside Hospital, 400 Charter Blvd

6/29/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Safe Harbor Church, 7065 Moseley Dixon Road

7/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 5000 Bass Pro Blvd

7/3/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Macon Bibb Animal Welfare, 4214 Fulton Mill Road

Dodge County:

6/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church #1, 3233 Antioch Church Rd.

6/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chester Gym, 420 Main Street

Jones County:

6/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tri County EMC, 310 West Clinton St

Houston County:

6/15/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wellston Center, 155 Maple Street

6/20/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 250 S. Davis Dr.

6/29/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Galleria Mall, 2950 Watson Boulevard

6/30/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Galleria Mall, 2950 Watson Boulevard

7/3/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 336 Carl Vinson Parkway

Laurens County:

6/28/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Dublin Mall, 205 Veterans Boulevard

Monroe County:

6/18/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Forsyth United Methodist Church, 68 West Johnston Street

Peach County:

6/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peach County Backs the Blue, 401 Main Street

6/13/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shree Swaminarayan Temple ISSO Byron, 5156 Housers Mill Rd

6/18/2018: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harmony Community Church, 3085 Housers Mill Rd

Telfair County:

6/21/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., McRae Helena Community Bldg, 204 8th Street