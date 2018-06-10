Woman stabbed to death at Warner Robins home, man arrested

80-year-old Valeria Mann was found death with a stab wound to the chest area.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An elderly woman was found stabbed to death Saturday night.

The Warner Robins Police Department says police arrived at the home on Willow Avenue around 8:30 PM and found 80-year-old Valeria Mann with a stab wound to the chest.

Police arrested 30-year-old Jared Carter in connection to the homicide.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, call Detective Peck at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

