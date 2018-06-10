Two dead after car accident on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after their cars collided Sunday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 59-year-old Marcial Guardado was traveling northbound on Pio Nono Avenue in his Nissan Altima just before 3 PM. That’s when his car crossed over into the southbound lanes of traffic, near the intersection of Williamson Road. Guardado’s car hit a Toyota Camry driven by 69-year-old Emory Easley.

Guardado was pronounced dead at the scene. Easley was taken to Navicent Health where he later died.

The accident is still under investigation. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500.