A computer screen shows a man believed to be Kim Jong Il’s second son, Kim Jong Chol, at an Eric Clapton concert in Singapore on Feb. 14, 2011. TV footage showed the man resembling Jong Chol, known to be an avid Clapton fan, entering the stadium accompanied by some 20 people, including bodyguards and women carrying bouquets.

Jong Chul was passed over in the line of succession for his younger brother. According to a book written by a family chef, Jong Chul was thought to be too “girlish” to take the helm.