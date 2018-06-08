Woman died in back of Centerville police car after wrapping neck around seat belt

GBI says Ashley Montine Gaultney manipulated the seat belt and wrapped her neck three times.

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The GBI is investigating how a woman ended up choking herself to death, with a seatbelt, in the back of a Centerville police car.

GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson says Ashley Montine Gaultney,31, was arrested and placed in handcuffs on Mother’s Day (May 13).

While being transported to the Centerville Police Station, in a marked Chevrolet Tahoe, he says she somehow manipulated the seat belt and wrapped it around her neck, three times.

Ricketson says when the officer arrived at the station for the arrest-booking, is when he found Gaultney. She died this past Saturday, from those injuries.

There is a video from inside the patrol car of the incident.

Ricketson says the In custody Death Investigation is on-going.