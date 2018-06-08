UPDATE: Passenger from Monroe Co. high-speed chase, identified

__________ was ejected from the car, along with the fleeing driver, Guadalupe A. Garcia, after the PIT was conducted. Leaving Garcia dead, and ______ in critical condition.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 41NBC News now knows the name of the passenger, who was left in critical condition, after a high-speed chase with deputies in Monroe County. The driver, 28-year-old Guadalupe A. Garcia, of Florida, is dead. Lois Perez of Arcadia, Fl, is in critical condition and is currently at The Medical Center, Navicent Health.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia’s car struck several trees on Highway 42. This comes after a deputy conducted the precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver Thursday afternoon, that ended up killing Garcia.

The chase began when Monroe County deputies tried stopping Garcia’s 2007 Toyota Camry on I-75 near Johnstonville Road. Deputies smelled marijuana coming from the car and Garcia immediately fled. Police say the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before Garcia got on Highway 42 towards Forsyth, when a pursuing deputy performed a PIT maneuver – a means of spinning the car out to stop it.

Garcia and Arcadia were ejected from the car when it struck several trees on the shoulder of Highway 42 following the PIT maneuver, according to police.

After the crash, the sheriff’s office says marijuana and cocaine were found in the car.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.