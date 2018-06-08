Umpire takes a swing at cancer

Terry O'Rear went from chemo to umpiring, all in one day.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – First responders are taking over the diamond at Luther Williams Field. They’re participating in ‘We Care Heating and Air’s’ charity softball tournament.

When you meet Terry O’Rear, he’s a kind, friendly man with a passion for baseball. You’d never know by talking to him, O’Rear is playing another game. His opponent, cancer.

In 2013, Terry O’Rear was thrown a curve ball. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

“You would never know. It’s an inspiration,” We Care Heating and Air Marketing Director Corey Treadway said.

He is battling colon, liver and lung cancer. It went into remission, but made its way back

“Had 4 surgeries, came back in my right lung. Now that’s why I’m going to chemo now,” O’Rear said.

He’s not letting cancer stop him from his passion for baseball. As he stands behind home plate, you’d never know he was at chemotherapy right before the softball tournament.

“I went over there last night, did my chemo this morning, and came back today. It was just something I like to do. I like to do this,” O’Rear said.

Treadway says O’Rear umpiring for the charity game was a coincidence.

“It was ironic how it all came together, how this is a tournament that we’re putting on to support first responders and families that have been impacted by cancer,” Treadway said.

Without O’Rear, tempers might have flared on the diamond.

“There’s some very competitive teams out here and if it wasn’t for Mr. Terry to keep these guys in line it, might have gotten out of line,” Treadway said.

“We routed Perry Fire the first game. I don’t think they were really prepared for us,” Coast to Coast Ambulance Service Scheduling Director Joey Westbrook said.

O’Rear has a message for others up to bat against the disease.

“Keep moving, keep active, don’t let it get you down,” O’Rear said.