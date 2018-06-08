Perry police looking for truck thief wearing NBA jersey

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stole a truck from a gas station on Houston Lake Road Friday evening.

Surveillance video shows the thief approaching the black 2004 Ford F-150, getting inside, and driving away around 6:15 p.m. at the Chevron. The thief appears to be holding a Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics jersey with number 11 on the back.

- Advertisement -

The truck has the license plate number ASB1482, with a Blue Bass tag on the front and red 4×4 decals on both rear fenders, according to the Perry Police Department’s Facebook page.

If you have any information on this theft, please contact the Perry Police Dept. at 479-988-2800 or the Houston County 911 Center at 478-542-2000. T