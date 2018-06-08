Navicent Health wants you to protect your eyes from cataracts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Medical Center, Navicent Health wants to make sure you keep your eyes healthy by promoting cataract awareness.

Your windows to the world might get a bit fuzzy if you’re suffering from cataracts, which is the leading cause of vision loss in the United States and impacts 17% of people aged 40 and older.

And with the sun-drenched summer months getting underway, ophthalmologist for Navicent Health, Dr. Monali Sakhalkar, says it’s important to keep those eyes protected from the blistering rays.

“Cataracts is a normal aging process, so you are going to get cataracts, but you can delay the cause of cataracts. So it’s important to have a healthy diet rich in nutrients, especially antioxidants like vitamin C.”

Dr. Sakhalkar also said that quitting smoking, limiting your consumption of alcohol, wearing sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB light, and getting regular eye exams are all tools to keep those eyes as pristine and clear for as long as possible.

If cataract surgery is needed, but are hesitant, Dr. Sakhalkar says there’s nothing to fear.

“It’s an out-patient procedure,” she said. “You come and you go home the same day.”

If you or a loved one has any concerns with your vision, you can schedule a check-up with Navicent Health by visiting their wesbite: https://www.navicenthealth.org/op.

Or you can call 478-633-8033.