Dateline NBC revisits 2011 murder of Lauren Giddings

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dateline NBC’S Keith Morrison reports on the 2011 gruesome murder of Mercer Law School graduate, Lauren Giddings.

Earlier this year, Morrison and filming crews spent time in Macon speaking to former Macon Police Chief Mike Burns and District Attorney David Cooke. Morrison also spoke withe Giddings’ family members and friends.

- Advertisement -

Giddings was killed by her classmate and neighbor Stephen McDaniel in June of 2011. McDaniel confessed to killing Giddings in 2014.

The episode, ‘The Watcher’, airs June 8, at 10 p.m. on 41NBC.