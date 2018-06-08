Braves playing at a special place in Los Angeles

Oh, those mountains. The San Gabriel Mountains are beyond the outfield. There are more that are far away that are visible. It is beautiful. Not many ballparks are surrounded by mountains, but this one is. For those of you who went to the Rose Bowl, it’s the same thing. A stadium surrounded by mountains. That’s something we don’t have in the flatland of Georgia.

It’s an old park, but it seems new. There aren’t too many fancy roped-off sections or suites that we’ll never be able to afford. It’s just a bunch of seats, thousands of them.