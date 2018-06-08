Bittick leaves Monroe Co. sheriff post, Shackelford sworn in as interim

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office swore in Al Shackelford as Interim Sheriff Friday after the U.S. Senate confirmed former sheriff John Cary Bittick as a U.S. Marshal.

Sheriff Shackelford will hold the office until a special election is held in November.

- Advertisement -

President Trump nominated Bittick to be the United States Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia in February – a position Bittick begins after being Monroe County’s sheriff for 36 years, according to his son. The U.S. Senate confirmed Bittick to fill one of two U.S. Marshal vacancies in Georgia in April.