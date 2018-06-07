Teen to spend 10 years in prison for Macon armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon 19-year-old who used a gun to rob a man in a Home Depot parking lot will spend 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Quantarius Antwon Ross, who was 18 at the time of the robbery, pleaded guilty to armed robbery Wednesday. Police say he and two other teens, both 15, approached a man in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Presidential Parkway in Nov. 2017.

Ross and the teenagers had guns with them when they demanded money from the 59-year-old man. The man gave them $150 and they ran behind the store.

Ross was sentenced to 15 years, 10 of them in prison.

The other teenagers charged in the incident haven’t be tried.