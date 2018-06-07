Rain chances return to the forecast

Good Evening!

Our string of dry days runs out as we head into the weekend. Moisture gets pushed into Middle Georgia by low pressure that develops in South Georgia. Highs return to the upper 80’s and low 90’s in Middle Georgia.



Summer-like weather returns to Middle Georgia for the weekend and into next week. None of the weekend days should be a rain out, but be ready for afternoon pop up storms each day for the next week.



Be sure to keep the umbrella handy as you head out tomorrow!

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves