Police: Child dies after being found at bottom of Byron swimming pool

By
Michael Warrick
-
0

Byron, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Byron police are asking parents to be mindful of children around pools after a four-year-old died from complications of drowning at Byron home.

They Byron Police Department says officers received a 911 call after adults found the child at the bottom of the pool at a home on Lindsey Drive on Tueday.

Adults began CPR, which continued when officers and an ambulance arrived, police say.

The child was taken to a Peach County hospital before being airlifted to Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon where he died Thursday.

Byron police aren’t filing any charges and no negligence was found.

