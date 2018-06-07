Monroe Co. police chase, PIT maneuver leaves fleeing driver dead

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A police chase in Monroe County left the fleeing driver dead and his passenger in critical condition after a deputy tried stopping the car with a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver Thursday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the car struck several trees on Highway 42 after the PIT maneuver, killing the driver, 28-year-old Guadalupe A. Garcia, of Florida.

- Advertisement -

The chase began when Monroe County deputies tried stopping Garcia’s 2007 Toyota Camry on I-75 near Johnstonville Road. Deputies smelled marijuana coming from the car and Garcia immediately fled. Police say the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before Garcia got on Highway 42 towards Forsyth, when a pursuing deputy performed a PIT maneuver – a means of spinning the car out to stop it.

Garcia and his passenger, who hasn’t been identified, were ejected from the car when it struck several trees on the shoulder of Highway 42 following the PIT maneuver, according to police.

After the crash, the sheriff’s office says marijuana and cocaine were found in the car.

Garcia’s passenger is in critical condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.